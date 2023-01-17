Forty Under 40 Africa: 126 nominees shortlisted from 24 countries ahead for 2023 edition

General News of Tuesday, 17 January 2023

Source: Richmond Hagan, Contributor

The organisers of Forty Under 40 Africa and other prestigious Awards on the continent, Xodus Communications Limited has shortlisted 126 nominees from 24 countries on the continent for the second edition of Forty under 40 Africa slated for 25th March, 2023 at Leonardo Hotel in South Africa- Sandton City.



The event which would be hosted by Black White Attorneys is aimed at recognizing and celebrating emerging leaders under the age of 40 who demonstrate or impact personally and/ or professionally through their exceptional leadership.



The personalities nominated this year cuts across countries such as; South Africa, Egypt, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Cameroon, South Sudan, Morocco, Benin, Mauritius, Algeria, Swaziland, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Algeria, Botswana, Tunisia, Eswatini, Lesotho and Gambia.



In other news the founder of Forty under 40 Africa, Richard Abbey Junior has emabarked on a familiarisation tour visiting Rwanda and Kenya



The founder will be meeting nominees in these countries to create a network of young business leaders



Mr. Abbey Junior in a press release said, "26 entries were disqualified on issues of eligibility. The nominees have been carefully scrutinised under the supervision of the Jury led by Kris Senanu, Chairman of Blackrock Capital, Kenya (Representing, Eastern Africa)"



Other members of the Jury includes the

Executive Director of Youth Hub Africa, Rotimi Olawale (Representing, Western

Africa)

Chief Executive Officer of Koola Waters, Ruth Mawia (Representing, Eastern

Africa)

Creative Director of Goodwall Changemakers, Ashley Mupfawa (Representing, the

Southern Africa),

Erick Inghatt Matsanza, Founder Spice Without Borders (Representing, Eastern

Africa)

Farouk Khailann the Chief Executive Officer of Premium Africa Holdings

(Representing, Western Africa)

Nemfor Alfred, the CEO of FIAFA Cameroun ( Representing, Central Africa)



"We are impressed with the pace at which women are rising on the continent. In 2023 the nominee ratio of women to men is 58 women representing ( 46%) against 68 men representing 54% , he said



Here are the list of nominees for the 2023 edition



Agriculture and Agro Processing

Femi Ilesanmi Eniola (Osky Integrated Nigeria Limited) Nigeria

Wangari Kuria (farmer on fire ltd) Kenya

Abdallah Nyakisilia (Jubaili Agrotec ltd) Tanzania





Architecture

Sandiswa Mgolozeli (Epitomely Interior Doctors) South Africa





Authorship and Creative Writing

Masindi Netshakhuma (Renof Productions) South Africa

Mago Hasfa (Book Drive - Read to Learn Foundation) Uganda

Sindiswa Sowambi, South Africa



Banking and finance

Hany Omar Soliman (PayTabs) Egypt

Alhaji Salamu Amadu (Afro Arab Microfinance) Ghana

Collins Kathuli (Kyanda Africa) Kenya

Kwanele Boltina (Riley Auctions Africa) South Africa





Beauty and Lifestyle

Kennedy Katebalirwe (Hairbyzziwa Company Limited) Uganda

Lungile Mhlongo (Numa medical aesthetics) South Africa





Community Development

Annita Neshiri (Girl Talk Zimbabwe) Zimbabwe

Kaboneka Paul Charles (Palm Foundation) Uganda

Mercy Adongo (One Girl Africa) Uganda

Kenneth Anetor (A New Thing International Foundation) Nigeria

Edwin Taka (Sawa Youth Watch) Uganda

Frieda Manana (Phanda Zansi Modelling Agency FM) South Africa

Tejan Kamara (Goodwill Humanitarian Foundation) Sierra Leone

Amusa Tajudeen Lasisi (Adeoye Power & Digital Solutions) Nigeria

Tadzie Madzima (IGNITE Youth Organisation) Zimbabwe

Timothy Opobo (AfriChild Centre) Uganda

Paula Moira Omphile Otukile- (Mulher Forte African Literature) Botswana

Michael Mbulelo Ncube-(Global Girl Child Foundation) Zimbabwe













Consultancy & Professional Services

Muhumuza Brian (Bryan Morel Publications) Uganda

Gilbert Atuto Angana (Accent Leadership Group Ltd) Kenya

Naike Andrew Moshi (CV PEOPLE) Tanzania

Robert Belle (Smip Consultancy) Kenya

Damaris Kemunto Nyabuti (Dharkemmy Corporate Communications Limited) Kenya

Joseph Opeyemi Owolabi (Rubicola Consulting) Nigeria





Education

Sebastian Odunga (Kepler Rwanda) Kenya

Asanda Sigigaba (LEAP Science and Maths School) South Africa

James Malope (LEAP Science and Maths School) South Africa

Linda Atieno Odhiambo (Lindtech College) Kenya

Esther Mumbua Muinde (Kenya Connect) Kenya





Energy/Oil and Gas

Atong Amos (Tripple A Services & Petroleum Limited) South Sudan





Environmental & Climate Sustainability

Lalita Devi Purbhoo Junggee (Eco Hustle Co Ltd) Mauritius

Alasana Kassama (ABK Enterprise) Gambia

Samuel Gedamu Tesfa-Mariam (Green Solutions Africa) Ethiopia

Joan Ahono Musumba (Little Big Talents) Kenya

Lesley Bopape (Lesedi Lehumo Investments Pty Ltd) South Africa





Fashion

Kubasu Monette Janet (Jumon agency Kenya) Kenya

Lilian Madyara (Style Consultants) Zimbabwe

Craig Chimtengo (Mr Rocca London) Zimbabwe

Abbasi Kaijuka (Kai's Divo Collection) Uganda

Kyomuhendo Shamim (Sham cares foundation) Uganda

Toumiat Lakhdar-Oran Fashion Week-Algeria





Family Business

Dr. Jesca Mhoja Nkwabi (KOM Group of Companies) Tanzania





Governance and Government Agencies

Tando Luyaba (Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) South Africa

Sosthen Eugine Simiyu (Youth Governance in Action) Kenya

Yershen Pillay (Chemical Industries Education & Training Authorities of South Africa (CHIETA) South Africa

Antony Samba Buluma (Kenya Young Parliamentarians Association) Kenya

Fabrice Vavemi (Popular Action Party, Lena Bilingual Academy, Lena Holdings) Cameroon

Isaac Kigozi (Office of The President on Diaspora Affairs) Uganda

Rabiu Onaolapo Olowo (Lagos State Government) Nigeria

Benson Ochiel Ngiela (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) Kenya

Yvonne Mothibi (Madibeng Local Municipality) South Africa

Dr. Anthonia Opeyemi Alebiosu (Federal Inland Revenue Service) Nigeria





Health and Wellness

Sarah Mulindwa (Sarah Mulindwa) Uganda

Dr. Steve Mutiso (Aga Khan University Hospital) Kenya

Nicodimus Tinashe Mucherera (Pharm Drive) Zimbabwe

Jeremy Naidoo (Jehu Industries (Pty) Ltd) South Africa

Sebabatso Tsaoane (Black Woman Arise Women's Health Foundation) South Africa

Dr. Lilian Kerubo (DiffABA) Kenya



Human Resource and Development

Vumile Msweli (Hesed Consulting) South Africa

Andisa Liba (Float Pay and Pan African Chamber of Commerce) South Africa

Priscilla Wellington Asante (Customer Service Africa) Ghana





Hospitality

Kofi Anim-Danso (Location Accra) Ghana

Vusani Matsebula (LetsGoZanzibar) Eswatini





Journalism (Radio / TV / Newspaper)

Jeremiah FisayoBambi (Africanews, Euronews) Nigeria

Elijah Nyakundi Nyaanga (Scholar Media Group Africa Ltd) Kenya

Nyasha Michelle (BBC) Zimbabwe

Tafadzwa Zimoyo-BraveHearts Zimbabwe



Law

Nabiry Juma Jumanne (Sheria Kiganjani Company Limited) Tanzania

Inemesit Dike (The Legal Concierge) Nigeria





Logistics and Supplies

Antonio Shabir Wadee (King of Africa Logistics) South Africa











Manufacturing

Richmond Kwame Frimpong (Dawa Industrial Zone) Ghana

Michelle Janine Austin (Keegor group of companies) South Africa





Media (Digital and Social)

Élodie Ramsamy (Mediatiz Ltd) Mauritius

Allegro Dinkwanyane (Orgella Group) South Africa

Olawunmi Akalusi (RíséApp Nigeria Ltd) Nigeria

Tiwalola Olanubi (DottsMediaHouse Limited) Nigeria

Elijah Nyakundi Nyaanga (Scholar Media Group Africa Ltd) Kenya

Ashley Nyasha Muremba (Womens Voice Zimbabwe) Zimbabwe





Music & Entertainment

Gilmore Qhawe Khumalo (Paper Bag Africa) Zimbabwe

Musa Umaru (Great Moses Music Academy) Nigeria





Marketing & Communications

Kevin Kumbirai Mwenye (Kevin Mwenye Media and PR) Zimbabwe





Printing / Press and Publishing

Phanuel Matase Ramabu (PMR Media and Advertising) South Africa





Philanthropy and Charity

Humphrey Nabimanya (Reach A Hand Uganda) Uganda

Charles Tumwebaze (Together Alive Health Initiative) Uganda

Dr. Mathew Godwin Mario (Myles Leadership University) Benin

Dr Fola David (Foladavid Care Foundation) Nigeria

Zainab Ikaz Kassim (Child Aid & Sponsorship Awareness Foundation) Nigeria

Lindile Nontobeko Ngwenya (Refugees Children's Project) South Africa

Tinevimbo Terry-Anne Matambanadzo (As I Am Foundation) Zimbabwe

Velveeta Viban (I'm Human Organization) Cameroon

Rachel Wanyoike (Solidaridad Eastern and Central Africa Expertise Centre) Kenya

Nhyira Bayeh (Amanda foundation) Ghana

Theresa Farai Nyava (Sanitary Aid Zimbabwe Trust) Zimbabwe

Blessing Olugbuyi (Caritas Development and Health Initiative) Nigeria

Lucy Pearl Khofi (Women' Health Ekklesia & Imfundo Enhle Education Trust) South Africa

Oluwatimileyin Edwin (CrimsonBow Sickle Cell Initiative) Nigeria









Real Estate Development / Construction

Samson Blaque (Garnet Bricks Global Investment Limited) Nigeria

Thembisa Winston Kunene (Libertalia Group) South Africa





Science, Technology and Innovation

Aymen Gatri (Teligencia) Tunisia

Deogratius Mosha (Mainstream Media Limited) Tanzania

Dr Nchafatso G Obonyo (Critical Care Research Group)- The University of Queensland and Kenya Medical Association) Kenya





Sports

Amine Zariat (Tibu Africa) Morocco

Mmabatho Langa (Mmabatho Langa physiotherapy) South Africa

Mukansanga Salima Rhadia – Rwanda

Dr Koketjo Tsebe (Unisa) South Africa



Social enterprise

Catherine Kakolo Mongella (Earth Guardians) Tanzania

Jamila Mayanja (Smart Girls Uganda) Uganda

Isaac Macharia Mwangi (Voluntours Adventures and Anyoraa Camp Maasai Mara) Kenya

Linda Chepkwony (RiftValley Organics Africa) Kenya

Naike Andrew Moshi (Women in Management Africa (WIMA) Tanzania

Oluwole A. Olusola (African Future Leaders initiative) Nigeria

Chika Ibobo (Junior Chamber International) Nigeria

Nana Adjoa Sifa Amponsah (Guzakuza) Ghana



Theatre and Arts

Joy Mwangi- (Ada Animation) Kenya

Olu Adebamowo (Osacomms Solutions) Nigeria

Stephen Shenboyejo (Steve the Director) Nigeria

Gladman Madawaenda (Mwana waGidza) Zimbabwe

Hassana Ameley Sampah (Overflow Production) Ghana



Telecom and Mobile / Software Development

Norchen Mezni (E-Tafakna)- Tunisia

Arnold Chimambo (Zodsat) – Zimbabwe

Mamush Yisihak Wana (Joy4laborers) Ethiopia