General News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: GNA

Fortitude Child Support Foundation donates to Orthopedic Training Centre

OTC is a non-profit organisation with a mission of enabling the handicapped in Ghana

The Orthopedic Training Centre (OTC) a non-profit organisation with a mission of enabling the handicapped in Ghana, mainly children, to gain independence and live a productively have received support from Fortitude Child Support Foundation.



Fortitude Child Support Foundation which is also a non-governmental organization (NGO), donated assorted items to support the Centre at Nsawam Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region.



The donation was made up of assorted food items, liquid detergents, bleach, soft drinks, and biscuit, washing powder, and soaps, bales of clothes, bags and shoes, toiletries and an undisclosed amount of money.



Mrs Evelyn Duah, Director for the Foundation said the exercise was an extension hope to the vulnerable especially children who needed constant attention, love and care.



“Per our mandate as Fortitude Child Support Foundation, we support child and provide maternal health care to our unfortunate country folds to reduce the burden of the handicap and also create a conducive environment for co-existing.



“Through our interaction, we send signals that they are not alone, their predicament should not serve as a barrier to their personal development. We want to assist them build the right psychological and emotional strength to stand up and face the world,” she said.



Mrs Duah called for a national holistic mechanism to ensure that no child especially those with some form of health concern are left out in the development of the policies and social intervention programmes.



She called on all stakeholders to get involved with relevant NGOs and other Not-for-profits bodies to support such facilities especially, where the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is rife.



Madam Elizabeth Newman, Director, OTC, who received the donation on behalf of the Centre expressed gratitude for the donation.



“The Centre provides rehabilitation, consultation, physiotherapy, orthopedic appliances and also offer charity care for children who are puny challenged, “she said.



Madam Newman said, the Centre which has a total intake of 120 patients and a staff strength of 89 has drastically been impeded by their workflow and the intake of patients with the onset of COVID-19.



She appealed for financial support to pay workers’ salaries, help with surgeries, and sponsoring of education of physically challenged kids to keep the Centre running.



Madam Newman said the centre was started by the Divine Word Missionaries in 1961, founded by Brother Tarcisius de Ruyter (SVD) with the primary purpose to rehabilitate the physically challenged in Ghana and West Africa.



The Centre consists of an orthopedic clinic, a workshop, a children’s department and the prosthetics and orthopedic training college.



A mobile orthopedic unit also tours the country on a regular basis to provide support to those unable to visit the Centre.



“We are extremely grateful for the many individuals, foundations and organizations who have partnered with us so that the children can receive the care they need to develop into individuals who can take their proper place in society,” Madam Newman stated.