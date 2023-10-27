Former student leader Iddi Muhayu-Deen called to the Bar

General News of Friday, 27 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Iddi Muhayu-Deen, a former General Secretary of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) and a Press Aide to the NPP General Secretary, achieved a significant milestone as he was officially called to the Bar on Friday, October 20, 2023.



The momentous event took place at the 60th 'Call to the Bar' ceremony hosted at the Accra International Conference Centre and organized by the General Legal Council.



Her Ladyship the Chief Justice, Justice Getrude Torkonoo, presided over the ceremony, which welcomed the enrollment of one thousand and ninety-seven lawyers (1,097) who had met the required standards of legal proficiency and practical experience.



Before embarking on his legal journey, Iddi pursued a career as a professional teacher with the Ghana Education Service, holding relevant qualifications from the Tamale College of Education and the University of Education Winneba, Kumasi Campus (now AAMUSTED). He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology Education and holds a Diploma in Accounting and Business from ACCA-UK.



In 2017, Iddi transitioned from the Ghana Education Service to the Faculty of Law at GIMPA to pursue an LLB degree. Subsequently, in 2021, he enrolled at the Ghana School of Law to undertake the Professional Law Course, culminating in his graduation in October 2023.



In a Facebook post on October 21, 2023, one day after the official Call to the Bar, Iddi, a prolific writer and columnist in Ghanaian newspapers and online news portals, expressed his gratitude to the Vice President of the Republic, H.E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for sponsoring his legal education. He also proudly noted that he is the first lawyer in his family and the first in the entire Kete-Krachi Zongo, his hometown.



Since 2017, Iddi Muhayu-Deen has been an integral part of the NPP headquarters, serving as a Press Aide at the Office of the General Secretary. He collaborated closely with the former General Secretary, John Boadu, and currently works alongside Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK), the NPP's Chief Scribe.



Iddi has also been actively engaged in various committees of the Party, including the National Parliamentary Vetting Committee (2020), Secretary to the NPP Parliamentary Candidates Verification Committee for the 2020 elections chaired by Lawyer Frank Davies, Secretary to the National Appeals Committee (2021) chaired by Hon. Dan Botwe, and Secretary to the Committee responsible for drafting the NPP's Code of Conduct for Presidential primaries in 2021, chaired by Lawyer Frank Davies.



Presently, he serves as the Secretary to the NPP Constitution Review Committee, chaired by Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency and the Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament.



Among the notable individuals called to the Bar at the 60th enrollment ceremony were Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sammi Awuku, the Director-General of NLA, Hon. Ekow Vincent Assafuah, MP for Old Tafo, Charles Owusu, CEO of Petroleum Hub Development Corporation, Zelia Amsat Osman, Aide to the Second Lady, H.E Samira Bawumia, and Ms. Sandra Frimpong (aka Maame Broni), a prominent Media Personality.



NAY