Former spokesperson for LGBTQ+ reveals the most dangerous sect of group

Tony Kojo Yeboah, a former spokesperson for the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana, has disclosed what he terms the most dangerous of all the activities of the community.



He said that while the have a strong poaching agenda, another very vociferous group that supports their work is a group called the XY-artisans.



According to him, the said group sponsors all forms of activities that can be considered as 'bad' as long as it pushes their agenda.



"Africa has been zoned into three. They have one that takes care of the Eastern and Southern parts of Africa. The Rainbow International Organization takes care of anglophone sub-Saharan Africa and that’s the one that operates in Ghana. But the most dangerous of all, they call them XY-artisans, they sponsor demonstrations, they sponsor blockades and they sponsor anything bad," he said.



He made this known in an interview with Captain Smart of Angel FM on February 26, 2021.



