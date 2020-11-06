General News of Friday, 6 November 2020

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Former pupils of Kotoka school refurbish ICT lab at Burma Camp

Some former pupils of Kotoka school

The Kotoka Old Students Association (KOSA) has handed over a refurbished ICT laboratory to the Garrison Education Office and the school authorities at the Kotoka Primary and Junior High School (JHS).



The refurbished laboratory which has 35 brand new computers is expected to serve a school population of about 900 comprising pupils at all levels of the Junior High School.



Apart from the new computers, the entire lab saw a major facelift with better lighting and air-condition facilities all of which was estimated at a cost of ¢82,000.



At a brief ceremony, Wednesday, to officially hand over the facility to the Garrison Education office, a member of KOSA 1980 year Group, Victoria Yeboah described the refurbished laboratory as a “dream come true.”



Even though the idea was started by the KOSA 1980 year group, Mrs Yeboah said other year groups had to be roped into it in order to raise funds as quickly as possible. In all about eleven year groups contributed to make this dream a reality.



The members of the year groups include, Mrs Brigitte Dzogbenuku, Presidential candidate on the ticket of the Progressive Peoples Party, of the 1981 year group, Koku Anyidoho former presidential spokesperson and Deputy General Secretary of the NDC of the 1982, Justin Addo a businessman and renowned football agent also of the 1983 year group.



Why ICT?



Explaining the choice of project, Mrs Yeboah said ICT plays an instrumental role in every aspect of development for which reason the children must be made to be IT savvy. Kotoka School ICT lab



She said the ICT lab will be a legacy they hope to live for the kids who would one day grow to become like them.



The headmaster of the school Felix Ofosu Asifu said the refurbishment is a big relief for him and the school authorities in general.



According to him, the school used to have one of the best ICT facilities, one that he, then as headmaster of Base Ordinance Depot was tasked to come, “copy” and build a similar one for BOD. Kotoka School ICT lab



He said he was sad when he saw the lab had deteriorated something he swore to correct in the shortest possible time.



“As the old students kept visiting I tried to suggest what they could do to help,” he stated, adding he was grateful KOSA came through with the assistance.



Having succeeded in getting the lab refurbished, Mr Asifu said “As long as I remain, headmaster of the school, I will ensure the lab is maintained.



He also urged KOSA to continue supporting the school to fix some of its problems.



Director of Education at the Ghana Armed Forces Col Anita Asmah was full of gratitude to KODA for their intervention in refurbishing the ICT lab. Kotoka School ICT lab.



“We are happy to have these brand new computers,” she said, noting that ICT is instrumental in the training and education of the kids.



She also charged the school authorities and the pupils, especially to maintain the lab very well.



She also encouraged members of KODA to keep monitoring how the lab is used and assist with maintenance where possible.



The handing over ceremony was attended by the Commander of the Southern Support Services Brig-Gen Mathew Essien, members of the Garrison Education Office, Chair of the Kotoka PTA, a cross-section of the pupils as well as some of KOSA members.

