Former minister Mark Woyongo loses son Kenneth Woyongo

General News of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former Minister for Defence and Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central, Mark Woyongo, has lost his son, Kenneth Woyongo.



Kenneth passed away on Monday morning following a brief illness at his residence in Accra.



Kenneth Woyongo, who was the Founder and Head of Operations at Tantia Company Limited, died at the age of 48 years, a source close to the family has told GhanaWeb.



The family is yet to issue an official statement on the death.



