Former UG SRC President donates campaign items to NPP Parliamentary Candidate

Former SRC President of the University of Ghana, Daniel Otting Awuah with Mr. Emmanuel Adei Domson

The former SRC President of the University of Ghana, Daniel Otting Awuah has donated some branded campaign items(t-shirts, nose masks, face shields, lapel pins, and fliers for voter education) to Mr. Emmanuel Adei Domson, Parliamentary candidate for the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa Constituency in the Central Region.



The former student leader and youth activist believes that the donation will facilitate a convenient process in securing victory for the parliamentary candidate in the upcoming parliamentary elections.



He also believes that his personal support to the campaign will also enhance efforts in securing another term for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo.



Meeting the incoming Member of Parliament at his Asikuma residence, Mr. Daniel Otting Awuah encouraged the parliamentary candidate for doing a great job during his tenure as District Chief Executive(DCE) and the campaign.



He also called on other well-wishers and youth groups to contribute massively in their own way to secure another term for the President and the seat for the parliamentary candidate.



Mr. Adjei Domson received the items and appreciated Mr. Awuah for the kind gesture.



He, however, asked the young gentleman to adopt a village in the constituency and strategize to make an impact.



To this, the young politician and student leader agreed that he and his group will adopt the village of Wansabiampa in the Breman Bedum zone to campaign and make an impact for the NPP.

