General News of Monday, 16 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Trade and Industry Minister under Rawlings explains why she resigned

Emma Mitchell was a former Trade and Industry Minister

Emma Mitchell says she resigned as a Minister under Rawlings’s administration because of “a very strong difference” she had with the late former President.



Speaking to Joy News on Sunday, the former Trade and Industry Minister disclosed that the late Jerry John Rawlings had his own challenges as a leader, something that soiled a good relationship they had and not even his persuasion that she should return to his government changed her mind.



She said after her exit, the truth came out to vindicate her.



“That is our tradition, we don’t speak ill of the dead but we did have our A former minister for trade and industry under the late Jerry John Rawlings's administration, Emma Mitchell, says she resigned from her position because of “a very strong difference” which involved Sherry Ayitey, a former fisheries minister.



Speaking to Joy News on Sunday, November 15, the former Minister disclosed that the late former president had his own challenges as a leader, something that soiled a good relationship they had and not even his persuasion for her return to his government changed her mind.



She said after her exit, the truth came out to vindicate her.



“That is our tradition, we don’t speak ill of the dead but we did have our differences at some stage. And with the differences which happen in any relationship, I thought the best way was to opt-out of the administration,” Emma Mitchell stated.



She added, “Later on, after I opted out, he tried to get me back but I was already out of the country. Knowing the way, he was, after some time he realized what I stood for and I believe he respected my view and the move I took to opt-out.”



Emma Mitchell did not go deeper into what happened between her and the late former President, but she noted that JJ Rawlings apologized when he came to appreciate her view on the said matter that caused friction in their working relationship.



“Not too long afterwards, I received a message from him that he found out the truth that I did not take any money and that the money was sent to where it was supposed to go,” she disclosed.



Mitchell noted Rawlings's respect for her grew and she reconciled with him before he passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.