General News of Sunday, 24 March 2024

The former Member of Parliament for Talensi Constituency, John Tia Akologo, has been reported dead.



According to a GhanaWeb source, he died in Bolga this morning after falling ill briefly.



Tia was the MP of Talensi between 1993 and 2013.



In 2014, he was appointed Ghana’s Ambassador to Cuba, where he served until 2016 when the NDC lost the general elections.