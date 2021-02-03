Politics of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Former Sawla-Tuna- Kalba NPP PC graduates from KAIPC

Banasco Seidu Nuhu is a former NPP Candidate for Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Constituency

Banasco Seidu Nuhu, A Former Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party For Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Constituency in the Savannah Region has graduated from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping and Training Centre.



The young, affable politician Mr Banasco Nuhu was part of a graduation held on Friday, January 29, 2021, at the Burma Hall of the Burma Camp.



Mr Nuhu after the graduation thanked the Almighty God for his protection and guidance throughout the academic journey.



"First and foremost I will say Thank you to God for protecting and guiding me through the thick and thin of my journey to obtain my Master of Arts degree in Conflict, Peace And Security".



"Even though it was challenging but of course motivated by an inmate enthusiasm and the desire to be a better version of myself urged me on", he said.



He then showed his gratitude to the Managing Director (MD) of

Rahma Company Ltd, Alhaji Abdul Rahman Alhassan, faculty of heads and his supervisor.



"To the wonderful faculty who had time and patience for outclass especially my supervisor, Dr Festus Kofi Aubyn and to MD, Rahma Company Ltd. Alhaji Abdul Rahman Alhassan thank you for your support; I will forever be grateful."



The colourful ceremony saw a total of 140 students graduating after excelling in various programmes they pursued at the renowned centre.



In all, students from countries including Ghana, Cameroun, Chad, Gambia, Mali, Nigeria, and Uganda, graduated with degrees and PhD’s in programmes such as Doctor of Philosophy in International Conflict Management (PIMC), Executive Master of Arts in Conflict, Peace and Security (EMCPS), Master of Arts in Conflict, Peace and Security (MCPS), Master of Arts in Gender, Peace and Security (MGPS), and Weekend Master of Arts in Conflict, Peace and Security (WMCPS).



In conclusion, Mr Nuhu advised Ghanaians to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols because the virus is with us.