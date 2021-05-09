Former Regional Minister donates to National Chief Imam

General News of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: GNA

Nii Armah Ashietey, a former Greater Accra Regional Minister, has donated ten cartons of fish and an undisclosed amount of money to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.



The gesture was to support the Muslim community through the Holy month of Ramadan.



Nii Ashietey said the donation was an annual show of love during the fasting period.



He commended the Chief Imam for his outstanding leadership and pleaded for his prayers for the nation as it battled with the COVID-19 pandemic.



The National Chief Imam expressed appreciation to the former Regional Minister for the donation.