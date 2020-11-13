General News of Friday, 13 November 2020

Source: GNA

Former President Rawlings was a giant in politics - Bawumia

play videoVice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Thursday, described the late former President Jerry John Rawlings as a colossus in the political history of Ghana.



The Vice President, who was scheduled to address a durbar of Chiefs and people of Zuarungu in the Bolgatanga East District, told the gathering on arrival at the grounds that “We are so shocked to hear of his passing. This durbar we have planned cannot take place.”



He said the state of Ghana was united in mourning the loss of former President Rawlings, adding that “For the next seven days, there will be no campaign activity. This is what the President has declared.”



Dr Bawumia earlier addressed durbars at Bongo and Sakote in the Bongo and Nabdam Districts as part of activities to climax his three-day tour of the Upper East Region.



“We are not going to continue with this durbar as was originally planned,” he told the Chiefs and people of Zuarungu.



He called for prayers for the late former President Rawlings and his family, “Pray for his soul and may God give him a peaceful resting place.”



Former President Rawlings, who was Ghana's longest-serving political leader reportedly died on Thursday at the Korle-bu teaching hospital in Accra at age 73.



Mr Rawlings was the first President of the Fourth Republic and ruled for 19-years.



He reportedly died at the Korle- Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, where he was on admission.









