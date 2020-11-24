General News of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President Rawlings’s family not against naming UDS after him

Late Jerry John Rawlings

The family of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings says they will not object to any decision to name the University for Development Studies (UDS) after him.



Victor Gbeho, a former diplomat who is also a member of the Rawlings family told a delegation from the university who had visited the late Rawlings’s house to commiserate with the family that the suggestion of naming the UDS after JJ Rawlings is forward-looking and the family will support it if UDS can achieve it.



“We have quickly checked with Her Excellency [Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings] and I have her authority to inform you that the family has never been against this forward-looking suggestion and we would have absolutely no objection if your university can achieve that,” Victor Gbeho said.



Vice-Chancellor of the UDS, Prof. Gabriel Ayum Teye who led the UDS delegation explained that the support from the family has been noted and any decision by the government will be welcomed by the management of the institution.



“We have already given our blessing,” he stressed.



Jerry John Rawlings, when alive, declined an offer to have the UDS named after him. The offer has been pending because of the role Rawlings played in establishing the institution, including donating the USD50K prize he won in Japan for “Sustainable end to hunger” in Ghana.



But President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo while speaking at the school’s congregation on November 14, reiterated his earlier suggestion of naming the UDS after the late Jerry John Rawlings.



Some individuals and political parties like the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) have opposed the President’s suggestion stating that Rawlings never wished the school be named after him, so his wishes must be respected.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.