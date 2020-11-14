Regional News of Saturday, 14 November 2020

Source: GNA

Former President Rawlings fought for development of Ghana - Zongo Community

Late Jerry John Rawlings

The Ashanti Regional Zongo Community has paid tribute to the late Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, the longest-serving Ghanaian Head of State, who passed on to glory in the morning of Thursday, November 12.



The late former President died at age 73 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.



His demise has come as a shock to the entire nation and outside world as tributes pour in from all manner of persons, including world leaders.



A statement issued by the Office of the Regional Sarkin Zongo (Head of the Zongo Community), signed by Abdallah Alin-Tofa, the General-Secretary, on behalf of Sultan Omar Farouk Saeed, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Kumasi, expressed the Community’s deep condolences to the bereaved family.



“We share the pain of this loss with his wife, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, and her children as well as the family, and pray that God the Most Merciful would grant us the fortitude to bear the loss,” the statement noted.



It emphasized that the former President was a just man who believed in God the Creator, stressing that: “He accepted his destiny and pursued the same for creation of a just political system and the emancipation and development of our nation.”



The statement pointed out that the demise of the former President had come as a great loss to the Ghanaian fraternity and society, and prayed to God to give him rest.



The 20-year tenure of the former President (1981-2001) saw comprehensive support to the Zongo community as many people of Zongo descent were offered varied educational and other material support for their wellbeing.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.