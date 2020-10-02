Politics of Friday, 2 October 2020

Source: GNA

Former President Mahama to embark on a four-day-tour of Western North Region

Former President John Dramani Mahama in a campaign mood

Former President John Dramani Mahama and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to embark on a four-day tour in the Western North Region beginning on Sunday, 4th October to Wednesday 7th October.



The former President is scheduled to pay working visits to the Paramount chiefs of Waiwso, Chirano, Suaman, Aowin, and Anwhiaso traditional areas.



Mr Mahama would hold a durbar to interact with the electorates at Aprutu, Bopa, Enchi, Aciamfo, Akontombra Nkwanta, Dadieso, Kwasuo, and Karlo all in the Akontombra, Aowin, and Suaman constituencies.



He will also address the chiefs and people of Bonsu-Nkwanta, Mafia, Bonzian, Patakro, Bodi, and Kojina.



Some other communities he plans to visit are Adabokrom, Asemnyenakrom, Akatiso, Dwenase and Surano, Tanoso, and Waiwso all in the Juabeso, Bodi, Bia West, Bia East, Waiwso, and the Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai constituencies.



Mr Goerge Ofori Dunkwa, Regional Secretary of the party who confirmed the former President's visit in a statement said Mr Mahama would on the final day of his tour launch the party's national campaign at Sefwi Dwenase in the Waiwso constituency.



He said the NDC flagbearer will be accompanied by his Vice Presidential Candidate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, General Secretary Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia among others.





