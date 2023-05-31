Former President John Mahama not arrogant - Kwesi Pratt Jnr.

General News of Wednesday, 31 May 2023

Renowned journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has commended former President John Mahama for his humble character, debunking claims of arrogance.



In a recent conversation with Kwami Sefa Kayi, Pratt expressed his admiration for Mahama's demeanour.



During the discussion, Pratt highlighted his belief that both Kwami Sefa Kayi and Nana Akomea, prominent figures in the media and political spheres, were well acquainted with the former president. He challenged them to speak the truth and correct him if he was wrong, stating that nobody could assert that Mahama was an arrogant individual.



Pratt further emphasized that the public perception of Mahama was not one of arrogance. He acknowledged that in public speaking, one must be mindful of their choice of language to avoid conveying unintended messages.



The veteran journalist's remarks shed light on a different side of the former president's character, highlighting his humility and dispelling any notions of arrogance.



“…you (Kwami Sefa Kayi) and Nana Akomea know former president John Mahama well. Let's say the truth, correct me if I am wrong, nobody can hit the chest and say Mahama is arrogant. We all know this and we know sometimes in speaking if you don’t mind your choice of languages, you will be heading elsewhere,” he said in an interview.



