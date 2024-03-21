Former Nzema East MCE appointed as Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira NPP Communications Director

Regional News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The executive committee of Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Constituency in the Western Region has appointed the immediate past Nzema East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Frank Okpenyen, as the Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira NPP Communications Director ahead of the December 7 polls.



Before his appointment, Sarfo Hayford was the Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira NPP Communications Director.



According to some eight constituency executives, Sarfo Hayford and the other four constituency executives have been working against their parliamentary candidate, Catherine Afeku.



James Kainyah, the constituency secretary who wrote the letter and copied it to the NPP General Secretary and NPP Western Regional Chairman, claimed that "the communications director has failed to perform his duties.



He has never been on the airwaves to defend the party and has failed to support the party serial callers since his appointment, and this goes contrary to Article 3(i)".



"The precedent is that in the run-up to the 2016 general elections, the presidential candidate, then Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, felt very strongly that the National Chairman and the General Secretary did not believe in him becoming the President, and they were removed to enable the victory of our party in 2016," parts of the letter added.



Read the full statement below:



Dear Chairman,



Revocation of appointment of five appointees in Evalue, Ajomoro, Gwira, Constituency:



We, the constituency executives made up of seven elected and three appointees of Evalue, Ajomoro, and Gwira, in consultation with our parliamentary candidate and the council of elders, affirm that we hereby revoke the appointments of five appointed executives and replace them with loyal and outstanding members of the party who are ready to work with our PC elect to ensure victory in the December 2024 elections.



Article 3(i) of our constitution spells out the duties of members, and paramount in this provision is to protect and promote the good name of the party and the unity of the party, which these appointees have failed to do.



Article 6 (5)(i) also gives directives on how appointments of non-elected members are conducted, of which only four were elected: the chairman, secretary, organizer, women's organizer, and former minister, and now the PC was invited for the appointment two weeks after the constituency elections.



Article 10(6) enjoins us to use the authority reposed in the majority of the constituency executives in conjunction with the parliamentary candidate to remove appointed officers, as the case may be. Hence, we are using these provisions to remove and replace these appointed members who are bent on scuttling all efforts to recapture the EAG seat for 2024.



Lists of the appointees removed:



Eric Jimpetey-Djan​- Research and Elections Director



Sarfo Hayford​​- Communications Director



Edmund Cobinna ​​- IT Coordinator



Emmanuel Amoako​- Deputy Youth Organiser



Samuel Erzuah​​- Financial Secretary



The following members in good standing of the party have been appointed effective immediately:



Prince Osei Appah​​​- Research and Elections Officer



Frank Okpenyen ​​​- Communications Director



Emmanuel Ndah Kwofie​​- IT Coordinator



Emmanuel Ackah ​​​- Deputy Youth Organiser



Alfred Adikah ​​​​- Financial Secretary



These are some of the reasons for revoking their appointment:



Refusal to attend meetings for reconciliation called by the PC elect



Refusal to attend meetings called by the chairman of the Council of Elders and Elders of the party



Posting of other candidates from 3 constituencies other than the PC Elect of EAG, where they are appointed as Executives



Denigrating and insulting comments posted on all social media outlets about THE PC Elect



Openly stating to work against the PC elect in public.



Actions to cause disaffection for the party by meeting with NDC members



Openly sharing money to elected assembly members to vote against the President's nominee for the MCE position



Openly declaring support for the NDC candidate



Personal attacks and insults on the elders of the party



Personal attacks and insults on the PC elect



The Research and Elections Director has been heard and openly seen saying that he will campaign against the Parliamentary candidate elected, which goes contrary to ARTICLE 3 (i)



The Communications Director has failed to perform his duties. He has never been on the airwaves to defend the party and has failed to support the party serial callers since his appointment and this goes contrary to ARTICLE 3 (i)



The precedent is that in the run-up to the 2016 general elections, the presidential candidate, then Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, felt very strongly that the national chairman and the general secretary did not believe in him becoming president, and they were removed to enable the victory of our party in 2016.



We believe strongly that our decision to revoke these appointments will enhance our victory in 2024.



We deeply appreciate your acceptance and look forward to the potential collaboration that will enhance the success of the 2024 parliamentary and presidential elections.



The eight constituency executives who support the decision are:



Dzorvakpor Victor Kojo, First Vice Chairman



Ogbamey Selby Eric, Second Vice Chairman



Asabil Ernest Kwame, Assistant Secretary



Agyefi Kwame, Treasurer



Korsah Judith, Deputy Women's Organizer



Asamoah Mohammed, Deputy Nasara Coordinator



Yakubu Nashiru Awini, Nasara coordinator



Kobby Brown Theophilius, Deputy Organizer