Former New Force spokesperson demands $1M compensation from Ghana

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The former spokesperson for the New Force Movement, Shalimar Abbiusi, is demanding one million dollars as compensation from Ghana for what she described as violations of her human rights.



Shalimar Abbiusi, in an action filed by her lawyers led by Francis Xavier Sosu at the International ECOWAS Court on January 23, 2024, is seeking nine reliefs for human rights violations and injustice.



In December 2023, the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) arrested and charged her for “obtaining for yourself a student permit by false declaration contrary to Section 52(1)(i) of the Immigration Act 2000 (Act 573).”



The charge was later dropped, and she was deported.



Dissatisfied with how she was deported and the subsequent criticism of the GIS for human rights abuses, Francis Xavier, Shalimar’s attorney, sued the state and demanded compensation for his client.



“An order directed at the Republic of Ghana to pay compensatory damages of Ghana Cedis equivalent to one million United States dollars (USD 1.000.000.00) to the applicant who is a victim of human rights violations by the Republic of Ghana,” the 30-year-old Belgian stated in his writ filed on January 23, 2024.



The application for the enforcement of human rights by the applicant pursuant to Articles 9(4), Protocol A/P.1/07/91, and Supplementary Protocol A/SP.1/01/05, respectively, was filed on January 24.



The applicant is seeking the following relief:



A declaration that every individual within the territorial jurisdiction of the Republic of Ghana is entitled to the internationally recognised human rights enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the Body of Principles for the protection of all persons under any form of detention or imprisonment, and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.



A declaration that the Republic of Ghana has an obligation to respect, protect, and fulfill within the territorial jurisdiction of the Republic of Ghana the internationally recognised human rights of every individual enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the Body of Principles for the protection of all persons under any form of detention or imprisonment, and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.



A declaration that the Republic of Ghana has violated the Applicant’s rights to liberty and security of her person and freedom from unlawful and arbitrary arrest and detention enshrined in Article 9 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights; Article 9 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights; Principles 2 and 11 of the Body of Principles for the protection of all persons under any form of detention or imprisonment; and Article 6 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.



A declaration that the Republic of Ghana violated the Applicant’s rights to fair hearing and administrative justice, enshrined in Article 10 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights; Articles 5(2); and 14(1) of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights; and Article 7(1)(a) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.



A declaration that the Republic of Ghana has violated the applicant’s rights to equality before the law and freedom from discrimination enshrined in Articles 2 and 7 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights; Articles 2; 14(1); and 26 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights; and Articles 2 and 3 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.



A declaration that the Republic of Ghana has violated the applicant’s rights to freedom of movement enshrined in Article 13 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Article 11 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and Article 12 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.



An order is directed at the Republic of Ghana to pay compensatory damages of Ghana Cedis equivalent to one million United States dollars (USD 1.000.000.00) to the applicant who is a victim of human rights violations by the Republic of Ghana.



Costs, including legal fees, on a full indemnity basis.



Any other order(s) or direction(s) as the Court deems appropriate for giving effect to or enabling effect to be given to the declarations made herein.