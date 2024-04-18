Former NPP MP officially files to contest Ejisu by-election as independent candidate

Politics of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, a former Member of Parliament for Ejisu under the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has formally submitted his nomination to stand as an Independent Candidate in the upcoming by-election in the constituency.



This decision comes amidst his dissatisfaction with what he perceives as the NPP leadership's failure to address critical issues surrounding the delegates' list used to elect the party's candidate for the by-election.



Expressing his concerns to the media, Aduomi outlined his reasons for contesting as an independent and expressed confidence in his chances. He refuted allegations of betraying the NPP, asserting that he feels the party has treated him unfairly.



Aduomi emphasized that his decision to consider rejoining the party in the future hinges on the resolution of these issues, stating his willingness to accept defeat if he does not emerge victorious.



“I’m a civil engineer, I work. I’m not going to Parliament because I want money. If I want money I won’t go, I want to go to Parliament because I want to help my people the way I started and want to continue, it’s not about money.



"If I lose, I don’t care, but my people want me to continue with the good work I did, that is why they are calling for me. If I lose, there’s no problem, I will not quarrel with anybody.



“And I believe if they also lose, they will not quarrel with anybody, it’s elections. The people will decide," he added.



Asked about whether he will consider rejoining the NPP:



"I’m not thinking of it, not until they change the way they go about things, until things are put right,” he told the press after filing his nomination on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.



Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional chairman for the NPP, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako has criticized Aduomi's move, questioning his loyalty to the party despite the benefits he has received.



Antwi-Boasiako hinted at investigating whether external influences, particularly from the opposition NDC, influenced Aduomi's decision.



He expressed confidence in the NPP's strength and stated his belief that the party's candidate will emerge victorious in the election.



The by-election slated for April 30, 2024, follows the death of the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Kumah.



The New Patriotic Party has since elected its second vice chairman for Ejisu, Kwabena Boateng, as the party's candidate for the upcoming election. However, the opposition National Democratic Congress has announced its decision not to field a candidate.



According to the opposition, it is rather concentrating on the December 7, general election which is only 8 months away.



