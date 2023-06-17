Former NDC parliament aspirant equips Ve Wudome Primary School library with books

Regional News of Saturday, 17 June 2023

A staunch member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former parliamentary aspirant for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, Afua Adoboe, has equipped the Ve Wudome DA Primary and JHS School in the Afadzato South District.



The school, which is Afua Adoboe’s alma mater, received books estimated to cost about GH¢20,000.



Making the presentation, she called on the pupils to study hard and make themselves, their parents and their community proud.



She also promised to support students who excel in their Basic Education Certificate Education (BECE) to advance in their education to the senior high school level.



“I also challenged those who will be writing their BECE this year to do better than the previous year, and those who will make up to aggregate ten (10) shall be supported to go to SHS.



“I presented supplementary readers, dictionaries, Q&A in all basic school subjects to help the school prepare students for exams especially, the BECE,” she said.



The headteacher of the school, EK Tsekumah, expressed the school's appreciation for the warm gesture.



He promised the books will be put to good use by the school.



“On behalf my staff and pupils of Ve Wudome D A Basic School, we would like to express our profound gratitude to you for the love shown us by providing the school books and other materials to aid teaching and learning.



“In fact, such a kind gesture would not be forgotten, looking at the text books situation in our school. We are truly grateful,” he said.



Some of the people present during the present were Zikpuitor Ben Kofi Kotoku of Ve Wudome, representing the Chief of Wudome, Togbui Xedzi V; Mercy Emefa Dibua, the NDC Branch Treasurer of Ve-Wudome; and Evelyn Baby Quarshie, NDC Branch Women Organizer of Ve-Wudome.







