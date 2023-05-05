Former NDC executive petitions party to suspend John Mahama

Politics of Friday, 5 May 2023

Source: Michael Osei, Contributor

A former executive of the Tema East branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, has called on the party to suspend former President John Mahama from its fold.



In three-page petition to the party's executives, Moshake, as he is popularly called, accused the former President of anti-party behaviour, saying the consequences of his conduct, especially while in office as president, has been the undoing of the NDC.



“Per Article 46 of our party’s constitution, Mr. Mahama should be on suspension because of the cumulative effect of his conduct, especially in office as President,” Moshake wrote.



According to him, “Mr. John Mahama was supported by the NDC to become President and when he became President, he took decisions that made the party unpopular, unattractive and an annoyance to Ghanaian voters.



"There is no worst form of anti-party behaviour than the one that makes the party so unpopular that it crushes out of power into opposition with the highest margins in the history of our country. I therefore submit that Mr. John Mahama should be suspended for anti-party behaviour.”



In 2012, Mr. Mahama became President and leader of the NDC when then President John Evans Atta Mills suddenly died in office.



According to Moshake, “due to the good works of president Atta Mills and the larger NDC party, we won the 2012 election very easily.



However, four years later in 2016, we lost the election by over 1million votes. The question is what happened?”



The former constituency executive responds to his own question thus, “I submit to you that the reason was the anti-party behaviour of former President John Mahama.



"Look at how ex-president Mahama maltreated Ghanaian workers including ex-GPHA staff and crowned it all with a dead goat comment and brought the NDC into hatred, ridiculed or contempt? Moshake wrote.



"If all the above cogent reasons are not anti-party behaviour in violation of Article 46 clause 8 (b), then what is it? Article 46 clause 8(b) says and I quote “Anti-party conduct or activities likely to embarrass the party or bring the party into hatred, ridiculed or contempt”.



Moshake stated that Article 46 clause 8(a) says; a party member may be subject or may be made subject to party discipline for breach of any of the provision of the NDC constitution “former president John Mahama has violated the party’s constitution and should be hauled before the national disciplinary committee of NDC, suspended and disqualified as a candidate for the forthcoming NDC presidential primary.



"Laws are made to be obeyed and as a person of integrity, when something is wrong, it is wrong, I have to condemn it.



“Ex-president Mahama has made the NDC so unpopular that he could not even solve the Dagbon crises and the party’s support in the northern sector of Ghana diminished and the NPP won some of the parliamentary seats in our strongholds, infact, I have petitioned the general secretary of NDC in a letter dated 25th February, 2022 and nothing concrete has been heard because Mahama is a cash cow and has promised some NDC gurus appointments”, Moshake stressed.



"Mahama is not more human than Allotey Jacobs and Koko Anyidoho who were suspended for anti-party behaviour, even Donald Trump is being investigated," Moshake added.











