Former NDC executive descends on Mahama

Politics of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: Stephen Darko, Contributor

A former National Democratic Congress (NDC) executive of the Tema East Constituency has blamed the party's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, for allowing Ghanaians to perceive him as a dishonest person.



According to Stephen Ashitey Adjei, Mahama is now termed a dishonest character because he has been inaccurate since he led the NDC into opposition in 2016.



“It is forever engraved in our memory that after he had misled us into opposition with the most massive defeat by almost one million votes, he and his family came out to say that he was quitting politics



“However, when it was time for the NDC to prepare for the next elections in 2020, he started using some of his boys to stage impressions that he was wanted back in the party, and upon that, he muscled his way to the flagbearership again,” he said.



According to Moshake, John Mahama's lies and tricks mark him as an insincere person.



“John Mahama still had our sympathies as members of the NDC until he pulled those shenanigans, and that is why many people cannot take him seriously; he should not have lied to the NDC and indeed, every Ghanaian that he has been president over,



“Another lie that is responsible for this was Mr. Mahama’s deliberate promise to many people that he would make them running mates for the 2020 elections only for the people he had promised to find out that he had made the same promise to multiple people,” he added.



The former NDC executive made this known to journalists at the funeral of Matthew Ofosuware, a brother of the former Tema East NPP Secretary and Metropolitan Chief Executive for Tema.



The funeral was also attended by some dignitaries, including Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus, Greater Accra Regional Minister; Isaac Ashai Odamtten, MP for Tema East; James Ashimadi; and the vice chairman of the Tema East NDC, Albert Antwi Nuamah.