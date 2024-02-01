Former NDC communications officer acquitted of incest, defilement, abortion case

General News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Emmanuel Kwasi Dawood Mensah, the former Central Region Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been acquitted and discharged by a Circuit Court at Cape Coast, dailyguidenework.com reports.



The judgment, delivered on January 22, 2024, also cleared Dawood’s friend and co-accused, Attah Mensah, of the charges brought against them.



The charges, including incest, defilement, abortion, and abetment of abortion, in violation of Sections 101(2), 105, 84, 58, and 20 of The Criminal and Offences Act, 1960 Act 29, were dropped due to insufficient evidence presented by the prosecution.



Judge Dorinda Smith Arthur, presiding at the Cape Coast Circuit Court, expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation, leading to the acquittal and discharge of the accused, the report added.



During the trial, the judge shared the facts of the case as presented by the prosecution:



“The survivor (PW1), aged eighteen, disclosed to her school counsellor that A2, her biological father, had been engaging in sexual intercourse with her since 2019. She further stated that A2 had warned her not to inform anyone, threatening to make her life miserable and even kill her if she dared.



"Despite attempts to seek justice, the survivor faced challenges, including being injected and given medications against her will."



The report continued that the judgment underscored the prosecution's failure to substantiate the charges, prompting the court to clear both accused individuals of all allegations.



