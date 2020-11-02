Politics of Monday, 2 November 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Former NDC chairman joins first lady to campaign for #4More4Nana

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo

A former chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Awutu Senya West Constituency of the Central Region, Simon Duodu, has hailed president Akufo-Addo for his unprecedented achievements, calling on Ghanaians to vote for him on 7 December.



He said it will be “hypocritical on my part” not to support president Akufo-Addo’s bid for another term in office as several of his family members and relatives, who are members of the NDC, have benefitted from a number of policies implemented by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Duodu made the statement when he joined the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, on her tour of parts of the Central Region to canvass votes for Akufo-Addo and the NPP ahead of the presidential and parliamentary elections.



“My nephews and nieces are benefitting from president Akufo-Addo’s Free SHS and the nurses are finally being employed after so many years at home; our sons and daughters who graduated from university and were sitting at home are benefiting from NaBCo, there is now confidence that our NHIS cards will work when we go to the hospitals and ‘dumsor’ is no more. Why should I not support president Akufo-Addo for another term?” he asked.



Duodu also commended the NPP MP for Awutu Senya West and deputy minister for communications, Nenyi George Kojo Andah, for the many development projects he has facilitated in the constituency since becoming their representative in parliament.



He said Andah has facilitated the upgrading of the constituency’s health centre to a polyclinic with a resident doctor and doctor’s quarters, lobbied for a significant increase of beneficiaries of the school feeding programme from six to 56 schools, refurbished and equipped a library and music studio for the community, constructed a dormitory for the Senya SHS, paving the Bawjiase Market and constructing a Landing Wharf.



The NDC chairman, therefore, called on his fellow NDC members, who have benefitted from the NPP’s many social intervention policies not to shy away from reality, but rather rally support and vote massively for Akufo-Addo and the NPP parliamentary candidates to consolidate their achievements.



As part of her tour, the First Lady paid a courtesy call on the paramount queen of Awutu at her Bawjiase palace where she interacted with other queen mothers and widows in the community.



She also paid a courtesy call on the chief of Budumburam, Nana Kojo Essel and his elders, visited the Budumburam and the Nyanyanor Kakraba Markets to interact with traders and later commissioned the Naase Okaikor (I) Community Library and music studio.

