Former NDC MP for Kpandai dead

Kwadwo Tawiah Likpalmor, a former Member of Parliament (MP) on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has passed away.



The former MP according to reports on Tuesday, September 19, took his last breath at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, concluding a prolonged battle with stroke.



Mr. Likpalmor, aged 63, had been an influential figure within the NDC for many years.



The Kpandai NDC communication officer and several party executives confirmed his passing.



Mr. Likpalmor had a remarkable political career, serving as the MP for the Kpandai constituency in the Northern region from 1992 to 2012. He had the distinction of being a member of the first, second, third, fourth, and fifth Parliaments of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.



In addition to his political achievements, the late MP had a background as a teacher and held the position of Principal Superintendent of the Ghana Education Service at one point in his career.



Mr. Tawiah is survived by his wife and five children, leaving behind a legacy of dedicated public service.



