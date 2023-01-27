Former NDC MP calls for calm on parliamentary leadership change

Politics of Friday, 27 January 2023

Source: GNA

Inusah Fuseini, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central Constituency, has called on members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to exercise restraint on the changes made in the leadership of the Party's Caucus in Parliament.



He said the decision was in the best interest of the Party in winning the election 2024 even though the affected people should have been pre-informed.



Mr Fuseini in a telephone interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the recent changes said the decision had been already taken hence the supporters must accept it and rally behind the new leaders.



He said the leaders in Parliament were appointed by the same appointing authority so when there was the need for changes, all party supporters should accept the decision.



Mr Fuseini said supporters of the affected leaders must keep calm.



The new leadership of the Party in Parliament are Dr Cassiel Ato Forson as Leader of Minority Group, Mr Kofi Armah Buah, Deputy Minority Leader, Mr Kwame Agbodza, Minority Whip, Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, First Deputy Whip and Madam Comfort Doyo Ghansah, Second Deputy Whip.