Former NDC District Chief Executive defects to NPP

Former DCE for Sissala West, Robert Baka Wavei and Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

A former District Chief Executive (DCE) for Sissala West District of the Upper West Region, Robert Baka Wavei, has defected to the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP).



At a durbar in honour of the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in Gwollu, the former National Democratic Congress appointee cited the massive development embarked on by the Akufo-Addo administration as his reason for joining the elephant family.



Dr Bawumia, who welcomed him into the NPP, described Mr Wavei’s defection as a clear manifestation of the good things to happen and called on other members of the NDC who believe in the NPP vision to follow in the footsteps of Robert Baka Wavei.



“We wish from today to welcome a former NDC District Chief Executive, Robert Baka Wavei to our party. NPP stands for development, and I wish to urge other members of the NDC to emulate him,” the Vice President urged.



He used the opportunity to call on defeated aspirants in the NPP parliamentary primaries in the constituency to rally behind the party’s candidate.



“The primaries are over and I have spoken to my elder brother Patrick (Alhassan Adama, incumbent MP who lost the primary) and he has agreed that he and his supporters will rally behind Salifu (Naliwie Baluwie) for victory. The elephant is big enough to cover all of us so do not let us be divided as we are all one,” he advised.





