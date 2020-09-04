Politics of Friday, 4 September 2020

Source: 3 News

Former Miss Ghana in solo contest to succeed Nduom as PPP flagbearer

CPP's presidential aspirant, Brigitte Dzogbenuku.

General Secretary of the Progressive People’s Party, Paa Kow Ackon, has disclosed the contest for the flagbearer position of the party will have only one candidate.



This, according to him, follows the decision of the other contender, William Doworkpor, to pull out of the race, leaving only Brigitte Dzogbenuku.



The General Secretary, speaking on TV3’s Election Command Centre disclosed the party has been duly notified of the development.



Founder and flagbearer of the PPP, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, announced he will not contest this year’s election due to ill-health and it has become necessary for someone to succeed him.



Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the former Miss Ghana will lead the party into the December elections should the party confirm her.



Watch exactly what the General Secretary said about the flagbearer race and how the party is organizing itself to win power in the December elections.





