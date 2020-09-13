General News of Sunday, 13 September 2020

Source: Starr FM

Former Methodist President Asante-Antwi reportedly dies

Former President of the Methodist Church, Rev. Samuel Asante-Antwi

Former President of the Methodist Church Rev. Samuel Asante-Antwi has died, Starr News has learnt.



He is reported to have died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Saturday night.



Rev. Asante Antwi who is a member of the Council of Elders of the ruling New Patriotic Party was known for his criticisms against the NDC when the party was in power.



Rev. Asante-Antwi became President of the Methodist church in August 1997.



He was chair of the disciplinary committee of the NPP when the former party chairman Paul Afoko was suspended.





