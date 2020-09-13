You are here: HomeNews2020 09 13Article 1058548

General News of Sunday, 13 September 2020

Source: Starr FM

Former Methodist President Asante-Antwi reportedly dies

« Prev

Next »

Comments (5)

Listen to Article

Former President of the Methodist Church, Rev. Samuel Asante-Antwi Former President of the Methodist Church, Rev. Samuel Asante-Antwi


Click to read all about coronavirus →

Former President of the Methodist Church Rev. Samuel Asante-Antwi has died, Starr News has learnt.

He is reported to have died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Saturday night.

Rev. Asante Antwi who is a member of the Council of Elders of the ruling New Patriotic Party was known for his criticisms against the NDC when the party was in power.

Rev. Asante-Antwi became President of the Methodist church in August 1997.

He was chair of the disciplinary committee of the NPP when the former party chairman Paul Afoko was suspended.

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 5 comment(s), give your comment