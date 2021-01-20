Politics of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Former MPs who lost their seats not be appointed in Akufo-Addo’s 2nd term

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Director of Communications at the Presidency Eugene Arhin has revealed that the President will not appoint former Members of Parliament (MPs) who lost their seats into his government.



According to him, the Ministerial positions will be available for old and new Members of Parliament and some old Ministers in the first government.



This means that over 40 ministers and deputy ministers in the first Akufo-Addo administration who lost their parliamentary seats will not find themselves in the new government.



“The ministers and deputy ministers to be appointed will be a blend of new and old members of the President’s last government. They will be national in character and the ministries will reinforce his focus for the second term — accelerate job and wealth creation, strengthen the private sector and see to the rapid development of the country,” Mr Arhin indicated in an interview he granted the Daily Graphic



The Communications Director who spoke Daily Graphic indicated that the President has since he was sworn in have taken various decisions with regards to his appointments.



Also, the President is said to have trimmed his Ministries from 36 to 29 and is expected to appoint not more than 85 Ministers, Deputy Ministers and Regional Ministers in his second term.