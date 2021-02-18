Regional News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: GNA

Former MP for Prestea Huni-Valley re-affirms commitment to development

Former MP for Prestea Huni-Valley, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi

Barbara Oteng Gyasi, the immediate past Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni-Valley constituency has re-affirmed her commitment to pursue a development agenda that will improve on the living conditions of the people.



Mrs Oteng-Gyasi was elected MP for Prestea Huni-Valley in the 2016 elections but failed in her second attempt to represent the people in the 2020 elections.



Though not an MP, Mrs Oteng-Gyasi has in a statement copied to the GNA re-affirmed her commitment to complete all projects initiated during her tenure as MP.



According to the statement, the many projects initiated, some of which had been completed, demonstrated the Former MP’s unflinching commitment to the welfare of the people and the speedy development of the area.



The statement, however, noted with dismay what it described as a “vile propaganda” by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) through its affiliated media to sabotage the work of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).



It said Mrs Oteng-Gyasi and the NPP would not allow such gimmicks by their political opponents to distract them, but would continue to focus on their duty to serve the people of the constituency saying, the development of the Municipality was their major concern.



The statement assured supporters and sympathizers of the NPP that all efforts would be made to reclaim the seat in the next election.



It further admonished the current MP, Mr Robert Wisdom Cudjoe to use his lobbying skills to bring the needed development to his constituents.