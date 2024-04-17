Former MASLOC CEO case: State to claim GHS5m bail bond from Alex Mould, Gavivina Tamakloe - Deputy AG

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah has announced the state's intention to claim GHS5 million from Alex Kofi Mensah Mould, former GNPC CEO, and popular actor, Gavivina Tamakloe, formerly with the National Theatre.



This comes after the sentencing of ex-MASLOC boss Sedina Tamakloe Attionu by an Accra High Court.



According to Tuah-Yeboah, Alex Mould and Tamakloe stood as sureties for Sedina Tamakloe Attionu, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), who has been sentenced to ten years in prison with hard labour.



"Alex Mould and another will have to pay GHc5m bail for the woman because she refused to present herself even after being jailed. They stood in for Sedina, and we are determined to retrieve that amount for the state," Tuah-Yeboah stated, as quoted by Myjoyonline.com.



Sedina Tamakloe Attionu, along with former MASLOC Chief Operating Officer Daniel Axim, was found guilty on 78 counts of causing financial loss to the state, stealing, conspiracy to steal, money laundering, and causing loss to public property in violation of the public procurement law.



