Former Keta High School student; Govina Senyo Ephraim appointed Project Manager of Elijeko Foundation

Regional News of Monday, 23 October 2023

Source: Dumenu Charles Selorm, Contributor

Elijeko Foundation, a leading nonprofit provider of free preventative health education, health promotions, and community medical outreach nationally has appointed Govina Senyo Ephraim as its Project Manager.



Elijeko Foundation has been in operation since 2018 and has made a lot of inroads and seen a lot of growth in its mission which hovers around three key areas namely, Bystander CPR Initiative, Patient Safety Awareness and Kiosk Clinic Initiative.



Mr. Govina expressed his delight in this new role and his readiness to be another great asset to the pool of experts that the organization boasts of.



The former Keta Senior High School student holds a first degree in Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical/Electronic) and a Master of Engineering in Industrial Operation with Management from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology.



He has enormous experience in the healthcare, manufacturing, and construction sectors and has worked in various capacities.



He holds a certificate in Leadership and Management in Health from the University of Washington. A professional certificate from AMREF(Kenya) in Health Strengthening System. He is a trained and certified Advanced Emergency Medical Technician with in-depth knowledge, and experience in Advanced Life Support and Basic Life Support.



He is a committed member of the Red Cross Society in Ghana and also a member of the Institute of Monitoring and Evaluation Practitioners in Ghana.



According to him, health and safety has become a thing his heart throbs for and he is glad he has another opportunity to serve Ghana in that regard.