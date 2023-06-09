Former Jubilee House transport officer enters NPP flagbearership race

General News of Friday, 9 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former transport officer who served at the Jubilee House, Odeneho Nana Oppong has joined in the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Famously known as Candidate 2, the former transport officer, in a report by Accra-based asaaseradio.com, had his forms picked up by a representative from the party’s headquarters on June 8, 2023.



This brings to a total of eleven candidates who have expressed interest and picked the Presidential forms to run as flagbearers of the party in the 2024 general election.



Odeneho Nana Oppong, who has a resemblance the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in looks and in dressing was fired in 2021 for his alleged engagement in a financial.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has witnessed such growing interest in its upcoming Presidential race for the 2024 general election.



As per the party’s constitution, Article 13 (9) of the party's constitution, a Super Congress comprising a Special Electoral College will meet to trim down the list to five candidates and those will be presented for the Presidential Primaries on November 24, 2023.



The Electoral College will comprise the National Council, National Executive Committee, Regional Executive Committees, National Council of Elders, Members of Parliament from the NPP, representatives from special party organs, past national officers, representatives from external branches, founding members who registered the party, and party card-bearing Ministers.



The forms have been picked up by prominent figures including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Minister for Energy Boakye Agyarko, former General Secretary of the NPP Kwabena Agyapong, Francis Addai-Nimo, Kofi Konadu Apraku, Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei, and Kwadwo Poku.



There are also former Minister for Trade and Industries Alan Kyeremanteng, Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, and Joe Ghartey have all picked the presidential forms.



The NPP opened nominations on 26 May and the window for filing is expected to close on Saturday 24 June. All aspirants who picked up forms paid a non-refundable nomination fee of GHC50,000.



Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb





Also, watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Election Desk on GhanaWeb TV below:











NW/OGB