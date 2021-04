General News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: Class FM

Ghana’s former High Commissioner to Canada, Dr Sulley Gariba has died.



Dr Gariba died Tuesday evening (27 April 2021) after a short illness.



Dr Gariba served as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada from 2014 to 2017 and senior policy advisor to the late President John Evans Atta Mills.



He was the founding president of the International Development Evaluation Association (IDEAS) and President of the African Evaluation Association.