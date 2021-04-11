Former Gender Minister joins hands with CDA CEO to hand over two-unit kindergarten block to Agona Swedru Wawase basic school

Regional News of Sunday, 11 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Former Gender Minister who is also Member of Parliament for Agona West Constituency Cynthia Mamle Morrison and Jerry Ahmed Shaib, CEO of Coastal Development Authority have jointly commissioned and handed over an ultra-modern two-unit kindergarten block with ancillary facilities for the Agona Swedru Wawase AWMA Basic school.



The facility is to enhance teaching and learning in the community.



The project, funded by the Coastal Development Authority as part of the One Million Per Constituency initiative comes with; Kitchen, Dinning hall, Staff common room, headmasters office, mechanized borehole with overhead storage tank ( Poly Tank), White Maker Boards, water closet toilet facility for both staff and children, dining hall for the schools feeding programme and among others.



Commissioning the KG block, Mrs Morrison said the government prioritizes education especially at the basic level. According to her, in the last four years, more than 20 classroom blocks have been constructed in the Agona West Constituency with sponsorship from the MP’s Common Fund, District Assembly Common Fund(DACF), GETFUND and the One million dollars per constituency initiative.



“Teachers and pupils are not motivated to teach and learn in dilapidated structures so the government will continue to ensure better educational infrastructures are provided”.



She further reiterated that Her office will continue to engage the various communities on their priority needs and provide them accordingly.



Cynthia Mamle Morrison (MP), advised teachers to step up their performance to commensurate what is been provided by the government and further the Pupils some learning materials.



The CEO of Coastal Development Authority, Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib on His part, Acknowledged the commitment of the traditional authority in providing accessible land and supervision role in getting the project completed.



He further admonished the need for the school authorities to ensure proper maintenance culture and added with good maintenance of the facility can lure the Government to construct more of such projects in the Constituency.



Ebusuapayin Aidoo representative from the Wawase Traditional council expressed gratitudes to the MP and Coastal Development Authority for the number of projects in the District of which Wawase was not left out.



Nana Aidoo also thanked the MP for providing the area with market shed and culverts to aid vehicular movement in the community.



Director of Education in the Constituency, Mr. Joseph Kingsley Akwaboah, lauded the government for the construction of the kindergarten block, which he noted would help increase enrollment in the school.



He recounted the numerous projects the Member of Parliament, Mrs Morrison has completed under the Education Sector of the constituency including, provision of dual desks, projector, school blocks, MPs special mock at a cost of GHC 30,000.00 and many more.



Mr Akwaboah promised to ensure teachers in the school maintained the school block to enable it last longer.



Present were Mr Nana Adjei( Ag. Constituency Secretary), Mr. Frederick Boateng ( Constituency Youth Organiser), Alhaji Gibrine Tanko ( Former First Vice), Mr. Kofi Osei Somuah ( Former Constituency Organiser), Members of Ena Pa Association, Members of Agona Youth For Victory.