Former GSTS student crowned valedictorian at East China University of Technology

Diasporia News of Thursday, 6 July 2023

Source: Christian Yalley, Contributor

An alumnus of the Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS), Takoradi, Moses Arthur Baidoo, has been crowned with the award of Outstanding International Student Graduate at the East China University of Technology.



Driven by his pursuit of knowledge, he pursued a degree in Electronic Information Engineering and graduated with a final graduating average that stood at an impressive 90.0/100.



Moses Baidoo finished his undergraduate studies on top of his class and also was the valedictorian of the graduating class of 2023 (Bachelors).



Known for his intellectual acumen and diverse talents even from GSTS, Moses’ accomplishment is an inspiration for the many 'Giants' (students of GSTS) who aspire to leave indelible marks in their intellectual and academic pursuits or study abroad.



Academic achievements



Moses Arthur Baidoo demonstrated exceptional dedication to his studies and was recognised for his academic prowess throughout his university journey.



He consistently received the ‘1st Prize Excellent Student Scholarship’ for three consecutive years and led his academic team to secure ‘The First Prize in the Annual Innovation Competition’ organised by the school.



Notably, he and the team successfully constructed a model aircraft engine, showcasing their proficiency in the field of Electronic Information Engineering.



Sports triumphs



In addition to his academic achievements, Moses excelled in the realm of sports, proving himself as a formidable athlete.



His prowess on the track earned him consecutive victories in the men's 100m and 200m events, while also breaking the 200m record in the school.



Moses eventually won the ‘Prestigious Title of Overall Best International Student Athlete’ in 2021.



His contributions to sports were acknowledged by the Ghanaian community in Nanchang, which earned him ‘The Best Sports Representative Award’ in 2020.



Embracing Chinese culture



Moses eagerly embraced Chinese culture and language during his time at East China University of Technology.



In 2022, he emerged victorious in the highly-esteemed Chinese Bridge international Chinese language competition for foreigners, showcasing his linguistic aptitude on a global platform.



Moses achieved excellence in the ‘My Story of Chinese Hanzi International Speech’ contests for two consecutive years, demonstrating his deep understanding of Chinese characters.



His remarkable linguistic abilities earned him the opportunity to represent his university in national and provincial level Chinese competitions, where he consistently received excellent prizes.



Moses Arthur Baidoo's journey from Ghana Secondary Technical School, Takoradi to East China University of Technology is a testament to his unwavering commitment and exceptional abilities.