Former French Ambassador to Ghana narrates how people harass her for visas

General News of Saturday, 2 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Ave has mentioned that some Ghanaians have resorted to calling her in the middle of the night to ask for visas.



According to her, these people have been coming to her during the day as well as in the night through her Whatsapp.



Reacting to a post she made concerning the issue on social media in a discussion with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM on August 31, she said she had no idea how some Ghanaians managed to have her contact and that, it feels embarrassing to go through all that.



Anne said she has made her intentions clear to Ghanaians that she’s not responsible for giving visas yet in the middle of the night, calls come through to her with people asking for visas.



“People come to me night and day and even on my phone as well. I don’t know how they managed to get my WhatsApp and they call me in the middle of the night and I’m like oh, it’s crazy.”



The former French Ambassador added that she is also not worried that much because she understands the ‘frustrations’ of these people knowing how things work.



She said “But I understand where they come from. You need to travel, you have an appointment, a concert, a business meeting and then you apply for a visa and then there’s no appointment, no slot.”



She further explained that there are many reasons why there are usually no slots when you apply for a visa with Andy Dosty “The number of requests (for visas) has increased remarkably so the size of the desk that is providing and studying the application is not enough because the number increased from 4000 a year to 7000 and to 10,000 with the same number of people; so that’s one thing,” she disclosed.



Meanwhile, watch the latest Nkommo Wo Ho with Maame Akua Kyei on GhanaWeb TV here:











VKB/BB



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards