General News of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Former Council of State member Habib-Jawulaa dies at 78

The late Hajia Fati Habib-Jawulaa

A former member of the Council of State and former Ambassador to Denmark and the Scandinavias, Hajia Fati Habib-Jawulaa, has died at age 78.



She is said to have died on December 15 and was laid to rest on the day after in line with customs of her Religion.



Hajia Fati Habib-Jawula was the Northern Region Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from 1997 to 2000.



She was the wife of the late Alhaji Habib Jawula (Founder Member of the Progress Party), niece of former Convention People’s Party (CPP) flag bearer, Dr Abu Sakara and sister-in-law of Lepowura M.N.D. Jawula, former Chairman of the Ghana Football Association and former Chief Director of the Ministry of Harbours and Railways and the Ministry of Health.





