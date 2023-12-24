Former CID boss Ken Yeboah goes into large-scale animal farming

General News of Sunday, 24 December 2023

Retired Commissioner of Police (COP) Ken Yeboah, a former Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), has ventured into large-scale animal farming after his retirement.



According to COP Yeboah, he dreams of establishing a zoo where people can explore and learn about a variety of animals.



The retired COP, speaking to Anim Addo on UTV Ayekoo, shared his vision for the venture, stating, “Apart from the crops that I have, my main aim of coming to this place is these kinds of animals a lot of people haven’t seen before, like the ostrich.



“Even in this Kwahu municipality, nobody has one here, so I want to expand it so that students and tourists will visit the place to explore. That is why I am into animal farming. And as I speak, people from Holland come to this place to visit, but I told them I do not have a license to operate the place as a tourist site," he disclosed.



COP Ken Yeboah emphasized that his passion for animals was a driving force behind his decision to delve into animal rearing.



He also revealed that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Asantehene played a role in inspiring his venture.



He explained that Otumfuo gifted the police service some of the animals in the Ashanti region, where he was once stationed and upon taking care of these animals to breed, he incorporated some of them into his animal farming when he was transferred.



His farm boasts a diverse range of animals including grasscutters, ducks, hens, ostriches, fish, rabbits, tortoises, birds.







