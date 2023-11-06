Former CEO brings relief to patients at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

Health News of Monday, 6 November 2023

Source: Mustapha Salifu, Contributor

Dr. Felix Anyah, former Chief Executive Officer of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, has donated an amount of GHC100,000 to help foot the medical bills of some patients in the maternity and children's departments.



About 15 mothers and children who were facing financial difficulties due to their medical expenses have benefited from Dr Anyah's benevolence.



Dr. Anyah, along with Reverend Kwakye, while speaking at the ceremony emphasized the importance of compassion and helping others, drawing inspiration from their beliefs.



Dr. Anyah shared that he had heard of a mother who couldn't afford her medical bills and, upon further investigation, found out that there were more people in a similar situation. He decided to assist them in the best way he could.



Dr. Isaac Koranteng, the Head of the Department, expressed his gratitude to Dr. Anyah and his team for their kind gesture.



The beneficiaries of this act of generosity expressed their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Anyah and his team.



The event was attended by Mr. Munir Alhassan, the Director of Administration, Mr. Mustapha Salifu, the Head of Public Relations, DDNS, and other dedicated staff members from the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department.