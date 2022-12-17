Former Black Stars defender narrates how his career crashed

General News of Saturday, 17 December 2022

Source: ghanasportsline.com

Former Black Stars defender Emmanuel Osei Obour has revealed how his career crashed after the sudden demise of legendary Ghanaian administrator Sly Tetteh.



The workaholic defender was on the substitute bench for the Black Stars when the West African side defeated South Africa to qualify for the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany.



Obour, 40, spent the 2002/03 season with Hearts of Oak where he played 6 months in their campaign before heading to Turkey to join Sebatspor.



According to the 2004 Olympic Games Ghana U23 defender, he was close to joining a French Ligue 1 side when Sly Tetteh suddenly passed away.



Tetteh was the man orchestrating the move for Obour but died suddenly. He narrates the incident to Dan Kwaku Yeboah.







