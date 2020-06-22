General News of Monday, 22 June 2020

Former BOST MD, George Mensah Okley, passes on

George Mensah Okley, an energy expert, who, until a year ago, was the Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) company, has been confirmed dead earlier today.



Very reliable sources in executive management position at the company and its Senior Staff Association confirmed to the B&FT that he passed on after a short illness.



George Mensah Okley replaced Alfred Obeng Boateng as the Managing Director of BOST. With an in-depth knowledge of the petroleum sector and its value chain, his goal was to reposition BOST and redeem its tainted image.



But in August, 2019, he resigned after reports surfaced on the issue of contracts at BOST and some serious other challenges he was having with some key staff at BOST, making his work difficult.



Mr. Mensah Okley had over a decade of experience in the industry, having working with the Ministry of Energy. He played a key role in Ghana’s Petroleum Policy Development and Implementation.



He held a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and also a Master’s Degree in Reservoir Evaluation and Management from the Heriot-Watt University, Edinburg, Scotland, with focus on oil field operation, reservoir engineering, reservoir concepts, reservoir sedimentology, formation evaluation, well testing and production, reservoir simulation, rock mechanics with geophysics and modeling.



In 2014, Mr. Mensah Okley undertook a professional course in petroleum engineering at the Imperial College, London. He previously served as a Research Scientific Officer at the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission from 2005 to 2007 and served as petroleum engineer at the Ministry of Energy from 2008 to 2012.



From 2013 to 2017, he was the acting Head of Upstream of the Petroleum Division of the Ministry of Energy, and has equally been involved in monitoring of the implementation of the Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP). He was a member of the team that developed regulations for the sector.

