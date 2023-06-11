Former Auditor-General throws jab at 'enemies' in fascinating ewe song

Politics of Sunday, 11 June 2023

Ghana’s former Auditor General, Daniel Yao Domelevo, has chosen a rather unique way to send a subtle message to his perceived enemies.



He did this through a fascinating ewe song which caught the attention of the public.



In the said viral video, the former Auditor-General was captured having a moment of his life while singing a song filled with cryptic lyrics and symbolic messages.



The ewe song being played in the background and sung by Mr Domelevo is translated as;



“I wanted to do it well, I wanted to do it better but the enemies refused.

My intension was to do it well for us to live in peace, but the enemy refused.

They stood against me, same as the people who were closest to me.



They were laughing with me showing their white teeth but whatever they had inside was different from what they laugh with me about.



As for me, I am gone.

It only death that will come and take me away.

If only there is God, the truth shall surely be revealed.



What is inside of us is different from the teeth that we to used to laugh.



The former Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo was forced by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to proceed and leave and subsequent retirement in 2021 but a Supreme Court ruling on May 31, 2023, overturned the decision by the President, describing it as unconstitutional.







