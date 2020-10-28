Politics of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Former Asante Akyem North MP accused of secretly campaigning for NDC

MP for Asante Akyem North Constituency, Kwadwo Baah-Agyemang

National Second Vice Chairman for New Patriotic Party (NPP) Fredrick Fredua Anto is alleging Board Chairman for the National Sports Authority (NSA) and former Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North Constituency Kwadwo Baah-Agyemang is campaigning for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Mr Anto alleged the former MP for Asante Akyem North has broken camp with NPP and tied knot with NDC, a situation he describes as unfortunate and contrary to the principles of NPP and natural law.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show, GhanAkoma, on the subject of reuniting all embattled aspiring parliamentary candidates who intend to contest the December 7 elections as independent candidates, FF Anto, as he is popularly called, alleged that Kwadwo Baah Agyeman has given out his billboard to the NDC parliamentary candidate for the area.



“As a national executive, I have been tasked to smoothen all internal frictions bedeviling our party. Reports I have been receiving indicate that our own Kwadwo Baah Agyeman has turned his back to NPP," he said.



Mr. Anto further alleged that “the former MP is now campaigning for NDC because I am aware that he has even given out his billboard to the NDC parliamentary candidate.”



Meanwhile, in response to the allegations, the former MP phoned in and refuted the claims of crossing carpet to NDC camp.



“I am very disappointed in my own national [vice] chairman, even if what he is saying is true is this the way to have gone about it? Is it appropriate to pull out the party’s dirty linen in public?” he quizzed.



He explained that "I don’t know who fed my national chairman this false information. I have always been loyal and faithful to the party and there is no way I will campaign for NDC”.



Mr Baah Agyemang has denied on several platforms of contesting the elections as an independent ticket since losing the June primaries.



The 2020 NPP primaries, which were reportedly not supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC), went in favour of the incumbent, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, who polled 501 votes with Mr. Baah Agyemang polling only 1 vote.





