Diasporian News of Saturday, 13 March 2021

Source: kwabena Adu Koranteng, Contributor

Former Ambassador of Ghana to Morocco awarded with a prestigious royal decoration

Former Ambassador of Ghana to Morocco, Stephen Yacubu

On March 12th 2021, Her Excellency Ambassador Imane Ouaadil organized a ceremony at the Moroccan Residence to award H.E. Stephen Yacubu, former Ambassador of Ghana to the Kingdom of Morocco, with “the Alawite Wissam of the Order of Commander”, conferred on him by His Majesty King Mohammed VI.



Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Ghana H.E. Imane Ouaadil welcomed the guests and presented a speech at the opening of the ceremony.



The Ambassador of Morocco highlighted the rich experience and the achievements of H.E Yacubu in the development and diversification of the relations between Ghana and Morocco during his term. She also spoke about his significant contribution to the exemplary cooperation and coordination during his tenure.



“During his term in Morocco, H.E. Ambassador Yacubu dedicated his long and rich experience to the development and diversification of the excellent relations between the two countries. During his tenure in Morocco Ambassador Yacubu has gained the trust, respect and friendship of countless people as well as among his pairs at the diplomatic corps.”



She also warmly congratulated Ambassador Yacubu upon his nomination by His Excellency the President Nana Akufo- Addo as Regional Minister for Upper East region and wished him every success in his future endeavours.



H.E. Ambassador Yacubu expressed his sincere gratitude to His Majesty King Mohammed VI and to His Majesty’s Ambassador to Ghana H.E. Imane Ouaadil for such a prestigious and important award.



The event was attended by distinguished guests, including the dean of the diplomatic Corps, the President of the Association of Ghana former students in Morocco, high ranking members of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and media representatives.