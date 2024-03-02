Former Aide to O.B Amoah wins Akuapem South NPP primary

Politics of Saturday, 2 March 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Eric Apeadu Yeboah, a former aide to the Member of Parliament for Akuapem South, Osei Bonsu Amoah, has clinched victory to become the New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for the constituency.



The 38 year old Apeadu Yeboah secured 267 votes, triumphing over his closest rival, Frank Aidoo, Municipal Chief Executive, who garnered 69 votes. Other contenders, Kwame Ofori Gyawu and Samuel Annor Mensah, secured 152 and 54 votes, respectively in the primary held Saturday March 2, 2024 at Aburi.



The NPP officially announced the postponement of the Akuapem South primary on Thursday, January 25, 2024, following petitions and recommendations from both the constituency and regional executive committees.



This decision was influenced by the withdrawal of Osei Bonsu Amoah from the contest.



Subsequently, Frank Aidoo, who had filed his nomination with the condition that he would be included in the race if OB Amoah stepped down, was cleared by the National Executives Committee of the NPP on February 19 to contest the parliamentary primary.



In an interview with the media after being declared winner, Eric Apeadu Yeboah dedicated his victory to Hon. OB Amoah, expressing gratitude for his support in continuing the legacy.



He pledged to foster unity within the party ahead of the December 7 polls to maximize NPP votes, ensuring victory for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 presidential election.



O.B Amoah urged members of the party in the constituency to support the candidate.