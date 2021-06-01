Former Adentan MP goes on his knees, begs Kan-Dapaah

General News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Former Adentan MP, Kojo Adu Asare, on Tuesday morning went on his knees to beg National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah over the brutalities meted out to some Ghanaians by operatives of National Security.



The former presidential staffer said some national security operatives are dragging the name of the sector minister in the mud because of how they operate, stating that their brutalities on some citizens and journalists are unlawful.



This comes after the Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, has commenced investigations into allegations of assault and thievery by National Security operatives during a raid on two Chinese-owned Casinos in Asankragua in the Amenfi West constituency in the Western Region.



A CCTV video footage that has gone viral shows DSP Azugu in Police uniform leading a team of men wielding AK 47s and dressed in mufti with their faces masked to raid the casino on May 7, 2021.



The Member of Parliament for Amenfi West, Eric Afful has subsequently petitioned the IGP to investigate the issue.



The men reportedly assaulted staff of the Casinos and seized their phones, refusing to return the item even after the raid.



Recounting the sequence of events to The Fourth Estate, staff of the Casino said, the Security operatives, aside from destroying all CCTV cameras on-site and the video recordings from the CCTV in the control room, also pocketed dollar bills they found on-site without accounting for them.



“When they came in, some of the Chinese guys were playing table tennis. So those of us who were there, they took our phones and they searched their [the Chinese] pockets and took the money they saw there. For these monies, they didn’t account for it. I was here personally so I saw it,” Maxwell Yeboah, a staff of the Casino told The Fourth Estate.



But commenting on the issue, Mr Adu Asare who said Kan Dapaah was a father figure to him while in Parliament had to go down on his knees to beg the Minister to call his men to order.



“Hon. Kan Dapaah, I have so much respect for you…I respect you anyday but please your guys are putting your name in the mud… please do what is right and proper,” he said on TV XYZ as he knelt.