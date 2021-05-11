Former Ablekuma Central MP holds Iftar for Muslims

Politics of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: News Ghana

The Former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central Constituency, Hon Ebenezer Nii Narh Nartey on Sunday, 9th May, 2021 organised an Iftar (evening meal to breakfast in Ramadan) for the Muslim community at his residence in Mataheko (Adwem-bu).



The event saw many leaders of the Muslim community with variety of food and drinks served to all those in attendance numbering hundreds.



Hon Nartey in an address to the Muslim Ummah used the opportunity to ask for Allah’s protection for the constituency and Ghana as a whole.



He also admonished the entire Ummah to forgive one another as Ramadan is a month of peace, forgiveness and mercy from Allah to mankind.



Hon Nartey reassured the Ummah of his commitment to complete ongoing projects started by him in the constituency.



The former legislator also used the opportunity to congratulate all Muslims for keeping faith with the Nana Addo government.



He urged them to continue praying for the party and government as the NPP has proven to be better managers of the economy than any other political party in Ghana and the only government that continues to #FixtheCountry.



He also highlighted on the need to also “Fix our mindset and attitude” which are key ingredients of nation building.



The constituency Chairman Mr. Frank Akwasi Debrah including other executives were in their numbers to grace the engagement.