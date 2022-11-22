Form 1 student of Gyaase SHS drowns

Regional News of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

A first-year student of Gyaase Senior High School in the Assin North District of the Central Region has reportedly died from drowning.



The student, identified as Joseph Asante, is reported to have drowned while attempting to fetch water from a river following a shortage of water on the campus of school.



According to the school's administration, their taps have remained closed for an extended period of time, with no mechanized borehole to serve as a backup.



The students are therefore forced to rely on the Konkoon river as a result of a shortage in the supply of water to the school.



The District Director of Education for Assin North, Dr. Juliet Otami Boateng confirmed the death of the student in an interview.



“We were shocked by the news of his death so we conducted some investigations. That Saturday morning the school’s tap was flowing. However, it was announced that they were going to close it. He later asked permission to go with his mate to fetch water for their bath. It was at the stream that he slipped and fell and drowned. His body was retrieved but was pronounced dead at the St. Francis Hospital,” she is quoted in a report by Myjoyonline.com.



Meanwhile, Dr Otami has served notice that the school will be provided with a mechanized borehole to alleviate the plight of students and forestall any such occurrence in the future.



